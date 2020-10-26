Prospect hires temporary assessor

PROSPECT — The town has hired Betsy Quist as assessor for at least a few months.

Quist replaces former Assessor James Clynes, who retired earlier this month.

Mayor Robert Chatfield said Quist recently retired after working as the assessor in Woodbridge for 25 years. The position in Prospect is part-time and doesn’t receive benefits. Chatfield said Quist’s salary is $1,000 a week.

Chatfield said Quist also works part-time as the assessor for the towns of Bethany, Derby and Morris.

Chatfield said the town didn’t receive any applications after advertising the assessor job before Clynes retired. He said Quist has agreed to work through early next year to see the town through a revaluation process and approving the 2020 grand list.

Chatfield said the town will advertise the position again and look to hire someone early next year.