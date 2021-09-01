Prospect hires new building inspector

PROSPECT — Officials hired Seth Flynn in August as the town’s new building inspector.

Mayor Robert Chatfield said he and Town Council Chairman Jeffrey Slapikas interviewed four candidates for the job. The mayor has the power to appoint the building official under the town charter.

The building inspector position is part time. The compensation is about $49,000 this fiscal year.

Flynn also works as the assistant building inspector in Southington. He replaced William Scarpati, who retired after 41 years as Prospect’s building official.

“I just want to thank [Scarpati] for his dedicated service,” Chatfield said.