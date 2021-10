Prospect ballot 2021

Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Editor’s note: The names of write-in candidates do not appear on the ballot.

Mayor

Vote for one

Democrat

Kevin O’Leary

Republican

Robert J. Chatfield

Town Council

Vote for up to five

Democrat

Theresa Cocchiola-Graveline

Patricia Sullivan-Geary

Betty Bajek

Larry Fitzgerald

Kathryn F. Zandri

Republican

Michael Palmerie Jr.

Richard L. Blanc

Jeffrey B. Slapikas

Megan A. Patchkofsky

Town Clerk

Vote for one

Democrat

Linda M. Hennessey

Republican

Michelle Lisowski

Town Treasurer

Vote for one

Democrat

Carl L. Graveline

Republican

Brenda Martin

Tax Collector

Vote for one

Democrat

Elizabeth Bartolucci

Republican

Anne Marie Burr

Board of Assessment Appeals

Vote for up to two

Democrat

Lisa Caivano

Renee N. Schwarzkopf

Republican

Lisa M. Marasco

Planning and Zoning Commission

Vote for up to two

Democrat

Gena E. Mann

Republican

Alan F. Havican

Zoning Board of Appeals

Vote for up to two

Democrat

Leigh C. Carmody

Republican

John Altson

Regional Board of Education

Vote up to two

Democrat

Gezime Ajro

Karima Jackson

Republican

Robert A. Hiscox