Prospect announces voter registration session

PROSPECT — The registrars of voters will hold a voter registration session Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Town Hall, 36 Center St.

The session is last regular session for voters who are eligible and 18 years old to register to vote. People who become eligible to vote after Oct. 26 can apply in person at the registrars of voters or the town clerk’s offices on a daily basis until a limited session Nov. 5.

Mail-in registration applications must be received or postmarked by Oct. 26. For information, call the registrars of voters office at 203-758-4461.