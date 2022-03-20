Proposed Naugatuck senior facility receives design tweaks

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — A Fairfield-based commercial real estate company was back before the Zoning Commission on Wednesday to make changes to its proposed senior assisted living facility.

Attorney Kevin McSherry, who represents applicant Senior Living Development, said the developer is looking to change its proposal from a five-story, L-shaped building to a three-story, square-shaped building with a courtyard in the middle.

“In the course of designing and planning a build out, it was determined they would want to drop the height of the building to three stories, which they’ve done, and the building will continue to go along Myrtle Avenue,” McSherry said.

He noted there are two reasons for dropping the height of the building: lower cost and a three-story structure is easier for people who will work and live there.

The Zoning Commission in October 2020 approved a special permit for SLD to develop a senior assisted living and memory care facility at 491-501 North Main St. and 24 Wood St. The company originally planned to build a 60,700-square-foot, five-story facility at the site on North Main Street between Wood Street and Myrtle Avenue. The facility would be for people ages 62 and up who need daily assistance. The original proposal included 116 bedrooms, 50 parking spaces, a loading bay and refuse area.

The applicant is requesting a zone change from RA1 to B2 to make everything more uniform and a text change to address street parking.

“We determined it would be best to have property all zoned properly as a B2 zone,” McSherry said.

The latest changes required the applicant to modify the parking plan and acquire additional parking on Myrtle Avenue, he said.

SLD already has closed on seven parcels of land between Wood Street and Myrtle Avenue, and will close on five properties on Myrtle Avenue pending Zoning Commission approval, McSherry noted.

The Zoning Commission set a hearing for April 20 at 6:10 p.m. Residents can attend virtually through Zoom.