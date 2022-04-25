Proposed Naugatuck living facility clears hurdle after modifications

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — A Fairfield-based commercial real estate company received the green light to move forward with its modified senior assisted living facility proposal, which was originally approved two years ago.

The Naugatuck Zoning Commission unanimously approved on Wednesday, April 20 to change the zone from RA-1 to B2 to five properties on Myrtle Avenue. The commission also unanimously approved a text change to permitted uses of the zoning regulations to allow on street parking spaces.

The maximum number of on-street parking spaces can’t be no greater than 20% of the required number of spaces.

The Zoning Commission in October of 2020 originally approved special permit for a five-story senior assisted living and memory care facility at 491-501 North Main St. and 24 Wood St.

Senior Living Development, LLC, plans to build a 60,000-square-foot, three-story facility at the site on North Main Street between Wood Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Attorney Kevin H. McSherry, who represents applicant, said the Planning Commission has given a favorable referral for the zone change and the text change. The change in height of the building makes it more compatible with what is in the borough’s Plan of Conservation, he added.

Regarding the zone change, the area is a little bit of a mish mash from zoning standpoint, McSherry said.

The change in height from five stories to three stories saved money which allowed the developer to purchase three more parcels of land on Myrtle Avenue to accommodate for a bigger footprint, according to Mark Lancor, a civil engineer working on the project.

The facility would be for people ages 62 and up who need daily assistance. The original proposal included 116 bedrooms, 50 parking spaces, a loading bay and refuse area. The new proposed facility will have an open green area in the middle to act as a sanctuary for residents, according to McSherry.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Edward Carter said out of the five parcels that are undergoing a zone change, four have residential homes on it and one is a very small parcel with nothing on it. The developer is purchasing the parcels at the end of the dead end street.

Norm Curry, who has lived on Myrtle Avenue for 29 years, said his original concern of not being able to sell his house in the future was alleviated when he learned that he could sell his home to an attorney or dentist to make it a home type of business.

“I’m glad to see this property going up because I think anything that goes there now is better than what’s there now,” Curry said. “Anything.”