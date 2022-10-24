Proposed changes to ordinance sent to Beacon Falls town attorney

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen at its special meeting Oct. 6 unanimously approved sending proposed amendments to the Water Pollution Control Authority ordinance for the town attorney for review.

One possible amendment deals with a building undergoing a change of use, the WPCA must be notified.

“It makes sense because the usership would go up greatly,” First Selectman Gerard Smith said. “If I come in there and I have two employees and you come in and you have 200 employees, that has a huge impact on our wastewater system.”

Another potential change is if a board member misses three meetings in a row, he or she may be subject to removal from the board.

“People don’t show up for these commissions,” Smith said. “It’s a problem on some boards. … That line right there makes it so it’s very easy.”

The proposed changes are not completed.

Selectman Michael A. Krenesky said the WPCA needs to be informed of these possible changes.

“It’s an awareness thing,” he said.

Any changes also would have to face a hearing and ultimately a town vote.