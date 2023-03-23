Property transfers for March 23

BEACON FALLS

Henderson Glen Est and Todd Henderson sold property on 6 4th St to Jennifer Praskievicz for $62,000.

Reo T2021-Nr1 sold property on 55 Stoddard Pl to Adam M. Skowronek and Katarzyna Kukla for $248,900.

NAUGATUCK

Paul Aresta and Darlene A. Dasilva sold property on 185 Andrew Ave to Bryan T. Araujo for $260,000.

Alice A. Powers sold property on 47 Coventry Ln to Fern E. Stewart for $302,000.

Antonio V. Bastos sold property on N Hoadley St to Gleberson E. Dapaez and Valdinei Viana for $46,000.

Kyle and Charlotte Gardner sold property on 46 Old Farm Ln to Ajish K. Mathew and Rayon S. Koshy for $485,000.

215 Tawny Thrush Rd T and Adam Negri sold property on 215 Tawny Thrush Rd to Margarita and Darwin Gomez for $350,000.

PROSPECT

Edith A. and Adelaida A. Garcia sold property at 5 Genest Ave to Dritero and Largime Agolli for $330,000.

David C. Santoro sold property on Porter Hill Rd to Chelsea Rich for $130,000.

Richele Gugliotti sold property on 92 Straitsville Rd to I A. C Arvalho De Melo and Jessica Beltramin for $425,000.