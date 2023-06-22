Property transfers for June 22

BEACON FALLS

Cecelia Swetz sold property on 2 2nd St to Sharon Kelsey for $40,000.

Patrick F. and Margaret A. Vance sold property on 24 Bonna St to John Smith and Beth Edwards-Smith for $735,000.

Bousquet Gerald Est and Douglas Bousquet sold property on 217 Burton Rd to Daniel J. Best for $350,000.

John Smith and Beth Edwards-Smith sold property on 10 Fawn Hill Rd to Nolan and Kathryn Kinne for $783,000.

Alberti Joseph A Est and Biagio Alberti sold property on 64 September Ln Lot 64 to Susan Sharkey for

$370,000.

NAUGATUCK

Francis J. and Brandi Burkowsky sold property on 12 Aetna St to Nj Capital 1 LLC for $379,000.

Angel Pina sold property on 43 Anderson St to Margaret Forrest for $234,000.

Bryan Coney sold property on 309 Crestwood Dr to Desiree Mahon for $390,000.

Korthi Holdings LLC sold property on 11 Fairfield Ct to Sebastian Alli for $405,000.

Angel Pina sold property on 61 Forest St to Laudelino S. Agulema for $280,000.

Alvin M. and Shennita M. Blount sold property on 295 High St to Rayon R. Lindo for $133,000.

Robert Sanchez sold property on 39 Horton Hill Rd Lot 5A to Roger Silva for $140,000.

Colonial Custom Bldrs LLC sold property on 410 Horton Hill Rd to Equity Property Mgmt LLC for $92,000.

Elaine Mclaughlin sold property on 344 King St to John Delorenzo 3rd for $180,000.

Gerald F. Jr and Julie M. Miller sold property on 76 Longview Ter to Angel G. Pina for $280,000.

Ronald J. Ciasullo Jr sold property on 32 Marsh Hill Rd to Julio and Melissa C. Torres for $379,800.

Hudson Lima and Maria Marques sold property on 36 May Ave to Aminata Lashley for $275,000.

Mary L. Smith sold property on 25 Moore Ave to Louis A. Matos Jr for $246,000.

B&n Home Solutions LLC sold property on 312 Mulberry St to Johana Vallejo for $265,000.

Nho Ly sold property on 161 Osborn Rd to Andrea Jones for $369,900.

Kristin P. Dowling and Heidi L. Zorn sold property on 12 Rustling Reed Rd to Mark A. Kilfeather for $140,000.

Yahaira Castro sold property on 43 Valley Dr to Cody L. Brown and Kayla M. Treese for $435,000.

Bmc Enterprises LLC sold property on N/A to Cheryl Stavely for $20,000.

PROSPECT

Robert T. and Cherlyn Z. Budnik sold property on 49 Heritage Dr to Gilberto and Jayne Goncalves for $530,000.

Nick Guastaferri sold property on 463 Matthew St to Sean A. and Emily Pott for $426,000.

Paul Willets Jr sold property on 16 Morris Rd to Matthew K. Axtell for $420,000.

Water St Management LLC sold property on 14 Peach Orchard Rd to 44-50 Elmwood LLC for $130,000.

Pamela Juliano sold property on 23 Salem Rd to Jamin S. and Kathryn G. Mucherino for $285,000.

Mykhaylo and Ganna Makarkin sold property on 59 Smoke Rise Cir to Suzanne M. Woomer for

$435,000.