Property transfers for Jan. 19

BEACON FALLS

Rich Elaine L Est and Scott A. Lydem sold property on 7 1st St to Leon A. Espinoza-Ortega and Karen Espinoza for $35,000.

Jasen Markette sold property on 70 Dorchester Ct Lot 70 to Andrew J. Carlisle for $200,000.

NAUGATUCK

Stephanie Curtiss sold property on 132 Aetna St to Stephen and Yashira Plaza for $179,000.

John W. Weid sold property on 88 Clark Rd to Renee Michel for $80,100.

John W. Weid sold property on 108 Clark Rd Lot 88 to Renee Michel for $80,100.

Michaela M. Carmiggelt sold property on 35 Fairchild St to Everstar LLC for $85,000.

Triple C Realty LLC sold property on 19 Gabby Dr to Charlotte Lawrence for $330,000.

Robert P. Matusz sold property on 180 Hillside Ave to Wmarin LLC for $310,000.

Joseph Cheverier sold property on 155 Holly St to Avestil C. Dasilva Jr for $185,000.

William J. Jackson sold property on 54 Laurel Ave to Joseph E Kopchik T and Joseph E. Kopchik for $267,500.

Heritage Downtown LLC sold property on 58 Maple St Lot 1 to J2 Holdings LLC for $510,000.

Walter Ranchinsky sold property on 65 Round Tree Dr Lot 6 to Italy Black for $149,000.

PROSPECT

Barbara L. Hankey sold property on 16 Saunders Ln to Timothy K. Hanks for $262,000.

William Hollis sold property on 3 Valley Ln to Kelsey Anderson for $66,000.