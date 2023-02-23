BEACON FALLS

Kostantinos and Marianthi Matsikas sold property on 27 Beacon St to Leidy M. Restrepo-Lopez for

$320,000.

NAUGATUCK

Carmelo Jr and Yovanna J. Cintron sold property on 120 Applewood Ln to Daniel and Marina Mcnamara for $305,000.

Daniel Simoes sold property on Burritt Pl to 40 42 Hickory LLC for$25,000.

Equity Property Mgmt LLC sold property on 37 Cherry St to Carlos J. Jimenez and Elizabeth A. Oliva for $337,500.

Equity Property Mgmt LLC sold property on 41 Cherry St to Jimenez Santos and Juan C. Padilla for $337,500.

Bauer Barbara Est and Lorraine Amalavage sold property on 171 Conrad St to Isaiah S. Ortiz for $250,000.

Patricia Evron sold property on 8 Elm St to Patricia Calle for $485,000.

Sotelo Enterprises LLC sold property on 34 Fawn Meadow Dr to Michelle E. Edwards and Sharee M. Gordon for $539,500.

Angel Pina sold property on 62 Joseph Rd to Marguerita Lamour and Mackendy M. Day for $360,000.

Esther A. Samoska sold property on 80 Manners Ave to 80 Manners Ave LLC for $152,100.

Stephen Pustola Jr LLC sold property on 185 Meadow St to Rebecca Zandvliet for $280,000.

Donna Cormier and Gary J. Perocl sold property on 88 Perock Ln to Patrick Hunt and Devon Mccullough for $289,900.

Gregory M. and Diane L. Ashayeri sold property on 35 Quinn St to Tamika Julien for $319,000.

Patricia Evron sold property on 4 Scott St to Patricia Calle for $485,000.

PROSPECT

Laura J. and David W. Tice sold property on 101 Cheshire Rd to Cheryl M. and Rubin T. Little for $390,000.

Wtby 5 Development LLC sold property on 205 Cook Rd to Patricia and James L. Palmer for $359,900.

