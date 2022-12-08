Property transfers for Dec. 8

BEACON FALLS

Robert Shabarekh sold property on 33 Avenue D to Lenytza Rodriguez for $270,000.

Jacqueline M. Mccarthy sold property on 51 Hockanum Glen Rd to Ricardo and Sara Santiago for $474,900.

Jamiey L. King sold property on 35 Noe Pl to Nancy Lemachko for $321,000.

Virginia C. Brown sold property on 450 Skokorat Rd to Charles and Cindy Larowe for $440,000.

NAUGATUCK

Global Products Dist sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 1 to S Beberman for $110,000.

Triano Christine A Est and Carla M. Perugini sold property on Beacon Hill Brk to Reiss&Co LLC for $200,000.

Jose and Cynthia Regalado sold property on 29 Brennan St to Citi Atlas RE Co LLC for $100,000.

Jessica Tarnowicz sold property on 190 Cherry St to Max Padro for $259,000.

John F. and Stephanie Chechotka sold property on 80 Crestwood Dr to Sithisone Kalaya for $279,000.

Carol A. Mcallister sold property on 61 Forest St to Angel Pina for $145,000.

Barbara Debisschop sold property on 21 Frederick St to Scarlett R. Sulca for $282,000.

Triple C Realty LLC sold property on 17 Gaby Ln Lot 17 to Jeffrey D. Reed and Susan Boylan for $332,120.

Richard A. Kish sold property on 75 Golden Hill St to Julia Perez for $300,000.

ABLE Construction Inc sold property on Kesser Torah Ests Lot 74 to Gitel Bergman and Dovid Mordechai for $550,000.

KT Estates LLC sold property on Kesser Torah Ests Lot 74 to ABLE Construction Inc for $70,000.

Antonio H. and Maria M. Bastos sold property on 7 Lewis St to Maria T. and Geronimo L. Mayancela for $345,000.

Thimuel and Tomika Holland sold property on 15 Locust St to Sasha Marshall for $290,000.

Danelle L. Newsome sold property on 573 May St to Frank Jr and Shelby Miceli for $334,000.

American Advisors Group sold property on 19 Pond Valley Dr to Josue Magallanes for $343,000.

Sergio C. Melo and Priscilla R. Costa sold property on 55 Porter Ave Lot 1F to Eduardo F. Dasilva for $144,000.

Marie Maselli sold property on 48 Round Tree Dr Lot 3 to Clasan Apartments LLC for $88,500.

PROSPECT

Kyle Tournas sold property on 251 New Haven Rd to Gilles Rousseau for $379,000.

Subhash and Suverna Patel sold property on 57 Scott Rd to Douglas and Bethanne Hayes for $329,900.