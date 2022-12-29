Property transfers for Dec. 29

BEACON FALLS
Carolyn Duhaime sold property on 13 Avenue B to E&E Quality Homes LLC for $60,000.
Robert M. and Kimberly E. Conroy sold property on 154 Feldspar Ave to Raymond and Susan Perrotte for $325,000.
Barbara C. Richards sold property on 67 Pondview Cir Lot 67 to Kenneth and Donna Jasko for $321,000.
NAUGATUCK
Bernard Tchoula sold property on 39 Apple Blossom Dr to Lavern Gordon and Oriando Collins for $365,000.
Dufor L. and Ramonita L. Devictoria sold property on 42 Barn Finch Cir Lot 42 to Thomas Carroll for $205,500.
Carl Robert sold property on 73 Carolyn Cir to Lisa Hilliker for $270,000.
Christine A. Rinaldi sold property on 17 Charlene Dr to Nelson M. and Sandra M. Fernandes for $360,000.
Oscar E. and Kirsti Ekbergh sold property on 71 Cliff St to Colony Development LLC for $182,000.
Alan Garceau and Samantha Sledz sold property on 14 Garden St to Jonathan and Josseht F. Correa for $320,000.
Patrick J. 3rd and Colleen Hannon sold property on 14 Jason Ct to Ramses Jeudy for $306,000.
209 North Main St LLC sold property on 209 N Main St to Angel Pina for $112,500.
Dawn Bartlett sold property on 1081 New Haven Rd Lot 6H to Paul Gonzalez for $175,000.
Scott Dudas sold property on 1347 New Haven Rd to Mirjand and Anxhela Mulla for $106,000.
Par Holdings LLC sold property on 125 S Main St to Runards Naugatuck LLC for $1,500,000.
Honey Of A Home LLC sold property on 53 Scott St to Jahlzzy LLC for $165,000.
Kenneth A. Teach 2nd sold property on 461 Spring St Lot 1D to Edgar Vazquez Jr for $145,000.
Jonathan W. Moore sold property on 28 Sweeney St to Marissa Hackett and Joseph Marino for $315,000.
Dennis R. and Susan J. Laperriere sold property on N/A to Izabela and Slawomire Deptula for
$19,000.
PROSPECT
Colleen Q. and John M. Cull sold property on 11 Dorothy Ave to Heather T. and Merlin M. Spaulding for $269,900.