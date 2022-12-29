Property transfers for Dec. 29

BEACON FALLS

Carolyn Duhaime sold property on 13 Avenue B to E&E Quality Homes LLC for $60,000.

Robert M. and Kimberly E. Conroy sold property on 154 Feldspar Ave to Raymond and Susan Perrotte for $325,000.

Barbara C. Richards sold property on 67 Pondview Cir Lot 67 to Kenneth and Donna Jasko for $321,000.

NAUGATUCK

Bernard Tchoula sold property on 39 Apple Blossom Dr to Lavern Gordon and Oriando Collins for $365,000.

Dufor L. and Ramonita L. Devictoria sold property on 42 Barn Finch Cir Lot 42 to Thomas Carroll for $205,500.

Carl Robert sold property on 73 Carolyn Cir to Lisa Hilliker for $270,000.

Christine A. Rinaldi sold property on 17 Charlene Dr to Nelson M. and Sandra M. Fernandes for $360,000.

Oscar E. and Kirsti Ekbergh sold property on 71 Cliff St to Colony Development LLC for $182,000.

Alan Garceau and Samantha Sledz sold property on 14 Garden St to Jonathan and Josseht F. Correa for $320,000.

Patrick J. 3rd and Colleen Hannon sold property on 14 Jason Ct to Ramses Jeudy for $306,000.

209 North Main St LLC sold property on 209 N Main St to Angel Pina for $112,500.

Dawn Bartlett sold property on 1081 New Haven Rd Lot 6H to Paul Gonzalez for $175,000.

Scott Dudas sold property on 1347 New Haven Rd to Mirjand and Anxhela Mulla for $106,000.

Par Holdings LLC sold property on 125 S Main St to Runards Naugatuck LLC for $1,500,000.

Honey Of A Home LLC sold property on 53 Scott St to Jahlzzy LLC for $165,000.

Kenneth A. Teach 2nd sold property on 461 Spring St Lot 1D to Edgar Vazquez Jr for $145,000.

Jonathan W. Moore sold property on 28 Sweeney St to Marissa Hackett and Joseph Marino for $315,000.

Dennis R. and Susan J. Laperriere sold property on N/A to Izabela and Slawomire Deptula for

$19,000.

PROSPECT

Colleen Q. and John M. Cull sold property on 11 Dorothy Ave to Heather T. and Merlin M. Spaulding for $269,900.