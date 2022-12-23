Property transfers for Dec. 22

BEACON FALLS

Eg Home LLC sold property on 106 Fieldstone Ln Lot 106 to Lorraine Grady for $659,110.

James and Eudora O. Wandishion sold property on 116 Foxton Ct Lot 116 to Gentiana Dauti for $218,000.

NAUGATUCK

Sweeney Stephen J Est and Elizabeth Sweeney sold property on Andrew Mountain Rd to Andrew Butkus for $165,000.

Dufor L. and Ramonita L. Devictoria sold property on 42 Barn Finch Cir Lot 42 to Thomas Carroll for $2,055,000.

David T. and Catherine A. Zuzick sold property on 39 Brighton Rd to Regine Plummer for $421,000.

Aida I. Camacho sold property on 10 Cadbury Pl to Jacob Gonzalez and Idarmis Rodriguez for $300,000.

Tammie Rivera sold property on 108 Fern St to Kisha Young and Barbara Askew for $340,000.

John M. and Patricia Fontes sold property on 351 High St to Manuel M. Quizhpi and Judy D. Boror for $275,000.

Jered and Julie Murhph sold property on 37 Hillcrest Ave to Francisco J. Amaro for $260,000.

Hala Alkasm sold property on 218 Horton Hill Rd to Kojo Asante for $275,000.

Virginia S. Medeiros sold property on 62 Irving St to Wesley and Marjorie Fernandes for $325,000.

Zaida Zayas and Monserrate A. Camacho sold property on 26 Laurel Ave to David J. Girard and Britney E. Bridges for $267,900.

Maria I. and Viriato B. Lagoas sold property on 123 Marbern Ln to Tasha Pettway for $525,000.

Judson Goese and Samuel P. Streitwieser sold property on 14 May St to Andres Chacon for $350,000.

Ismail Vinca sold property on 108 Oak St to Kyle E. Ostberg for $355,000.

Kenneth Claudio sold property on 82 Trowbridge Pl to Louis Chang for $299,900.

Joshua M. and Karen D. Kirk sold property on 75 Union City Rd to Humberto E. Figari and Paula C. Velasco for $350,000.

Mark A. and Lauriann M. Wilcox sold property on 77 Wildwood Cir to Stephanie Aviz and Stephen Campbell for $425,000.

PROSPECT

Cecelia J. and Linwood H. Welch sold property on 14 Cook Rd to Charles Hebron Jr for $310,000.

Thomas J. and Annette L. Swirski sold property on 27 Sherwood Dr to Rachel Giammattei for $305,000.

William Hollis sold property on 3 Valley Ln to Kelsey Anderson for $66,000.