Property transfers, Dec. 1

BEACON FALLS

Michael J. Martino sold property on 15 Briarwood Dr to Szymon and Magdalena Antos for $440,000.

Eg Home LLC sold property on 108 Fieldstone Ln to Alfred Jr and Ida H. Pullo for $713,390.

Meka Contracting Corp sold property on Lasky Rd to Randall C. Johnson 2nd for $237,500.

NAUGATUCK

SPM RE Properties LLC sold property on 31 Brookside Ave to Melanie Rivera for $240,000.

Thomas E. and Steven J. Kazalunas sold property on 300 City Hill St to Gustavo Morales and Rosa A. Perez for $370,000.

Linda A. and Anthony E. Bosse Jr sold property on 230 Hillside Ave to Zhiqing Liu for $310,000.

Rui F. and Amelia Gomes sold property on 86 Jolie Rd to Carl A. and Sharon C. Hoffman for $520,000.

Wanderley Deoliveira sold property on 27 Simsberry Rd to Lori K. Swenson for $345,000.

Tavares Americo Est and Maria Magalhaes sold property on 163 Ward St to John H. and Donaula Zhunio for $243,000.

Maryann Deangelis sold property on 95 Wooster St to James Mazza for $205,000.

PROSPECT

Peggy L. Goddard sold property on 42 Barbara Ave to Judith Rivera for $74,900.

Erminia Debastiani sold property on 62 Cambridge Dr to Cristina and Peter M. Conti for $560,000.