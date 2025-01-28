Property transfers

NAUGATUCK

Gary Giron sold property on 18 Bridge St Lot 1K to Raymond Pina for $170,000.

Johane Nozier sold property on 18 Carroll St to Kevouy A. Anglin for $417,000.

Pinto Limited LLC sold property on 92 Cold Spring Cir to Jada and Denham Wilson for $410,000.

Mps Renovation LLC sold property on 162 Miller Dr to Jose A. Arocho and Caroline Rivera for $460,000.

Brian Gonski sold property on 26 Neagle St to Brandie Fuhrman for $220,000.

Tanis LLC sold property on 147 Quinn St to K&s Re Holdings LLC for $900,000.

Leslie Mahoney sold property on 151 School St to Robin Krings for $55,000.

William and Ginger Heise sold property on 99 Warm Earth Rd to Abilio M. Monteiro for $275,000.

PROSPECT

Stephen A. and Rosanne V. Longo sold property on 40 Center St to Djr On Center LLC for $775,000.

Suzanne M. Odonnell and James C. Duffy sold property on 107 Clark Hill Rd to Christopher D. Paturzo Jr for $310,000.

Aka Properties LLC sold property on 22 Elaine Ct to Joshua A. Cooper for $675,000.

Liberty Mobilehome Sales sold property on 120 Englewood Ave to Lorraine C White T for $86,900.