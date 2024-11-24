Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

Ana M. Villa sold property on 209 Concord Ct Lot 209 to Caitlin Wardlow for $252,500.

NAUGATUCK

Donald A. and Edith R. Hart sold property on 22 Allerton Rd to Ardent Ventures LLC for $150,000.

James B & C C Thornton Lt and James B. Thornton sold property on 356 Cherry St to 356 Cherry St Ext LLC for $90,000.

Paul and Tracey Kelly sold property on 53 Clearview Cir to Joseph Pruchnicki for $400,000.

Manuel and Jose Pereira sold property on 113 Grove St to Adelino Pereira for $187,500.

Michael F. Stokes 3rd and Christopher Ritton sold property on 219 Hillside Ave to Fabiana P. Scott for $545,000.

Alfred R. Guggino sold property on 43 Hopkins Hill Rd to Syed Rahman and Anzuman Begum for $520,000.

June and David Chadderton sold property on 111 Irving St to Hector M. Gordillo for $440,000.

June and David Chadderton sold property on 113 Irving St to Hector M. Gordillo for $440,000.

Alysa Vidal and Matthew Salesman sold property on 40 John St to Robert A. and Jamie L. Colucci for $280,000.

James and Elizabeth Miller sold property on 28 Little River Dr to Daniel D. Moffa for $505,000.

Colonial Custom Bldrs LLC sold property on 21 Neagle St to Randessa C. Atherley and Peter A. Cooper for $394,900.

Lucyna and Andrzej Woznicki sold property on 336 Park Ave to Antovany Acosta for $375,000.

Delshonda Jeffrey sold property on 55 Porter Ave to Bardyl and Arbnesha Limani for $129,000.

59 Rubber Ave LLC sold property on 24 Scott St to Naugatuck Const Prop LLC for $110,000.

Riverview Mobile Hm Ests sold property on 2 Thunderbird Dr to Joseph A. Persempere for $109,900.

PROSPECT

Bronislaw and Marivic E. Generowicz sold property on 8 Sherwood Dr to Craig Pearson for $347,500.