Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

Jason T. Sr and Debra Palmieri sold property on 32 Bonna St to Farlyn Charlot for $875,000.

Michele E. Scarpa sold property on 27 Edgewood Dr to Andrew R. and Kalie A. Curtiss for $400,000.

NAUGATUCK

Marek and Maigorzata Zajkowski sold property on 92 Cold Spring Cir to Pinto Limited LLC for $300,000.

Jessica Bartolo and Wells Fargo Bank NA sold property on 4 Culver Ct to Luis M. Pichizaca for $230,500.

Joyce Knapp sold property on 72 Evening Star Dr to Justin Young for $240,000.

George W. Vumback sold property on 484 Horton Hill Rd to Alexander Balzano and Lauren Ruth for $410,000.

Dana Cholock sold property on 37 Lantern Park Dr Lot 4 to Mario Loverci for $167,500.

German G. Montalvo sold property on 20 Longwood Dr to Glg Homes LLC for $195,000.

Stephen and Mary A. Macchio sold property on 576 May St to Marcia Zeppieri and Melody Champaign for $379,000.

Hadley Zeavin sold property on 45 Meadow Lark Rd to Christopher Edwards for $365,900.

William H. and Julia E. Atwood sold property on 283 Stonefence Rd to Matthew and Stephanie Rios for $470,000.

Jeannie C. Wilcox sold property on 84 Svea Ave to Steven Gero for $195,000.

Nicholas C. Aprea sold property on 85 Thunderbird Dr to Kristina Colacurcio for $96,500.

Chelsea Lagerstedt sold property on 116 Trowbridge Pl to Noah Dunn for $33,500.

PROSPECT

Phillips Enterprise LLC sold property on 3 George St to Lawrence and Lori Hoffa for $400,000.

George A. and Theresa M. Pavlik sold property on 169 Summit Rd to Jose Cotas for $85,000.