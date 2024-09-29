Property transfers

BEACON FALLS
Jason T. Sr and Debra Palmieri sold property on 32 Bonna St to Farlyn Charlot for $875,000.
Michele E. Scarpa sold property on 27 Edgewood Dr to Andrew R. and Kalie A. Curtiss for $400,000.
NAUGATUCK
Marek and Maigorzata Zajkowski sold property on 92 Cold Spring Cir to Pinto Limited LLC for $300,000.
Jessica Bartolo and Wells Fargo Bank NA sold property on 4 Culver Ct to Luis M. Pichizaca for $230,500.
Joyce Knapp sold property on 72 Evening Star Dr to Justin Young for $240,000.
George W. Vumback sold property on 484 Horton Hill Rd to Alexander Balzano and Lauren Ruth for $410,000.
Dana Cholock sold property on 37 Lantern Park Dr Lot 4 to Mario Loverci for $167,500.
German G. Montalvo sold property on 20 Longwood Dr to Glg Homes LLC for $195,000.
Stephen and Mary A. Macchio sold property on 576 May St to Marcia Zeppieri and Melody Champaign for $379,000.
Hadley Zeavin sold property on 45 Meadow Lark Rd to Christopher Edwards for $365,900.
William H. and Julia E. Atwood sold property on 283 Stonefence Rd to Matthew and Stephanie Rios for $470,000.
Jeannie C. Wilcox sold property on 84 Svea Ave to Steven Gero for $195,000.
Nicholas C. Aprea sold property on 85 Thunderbird Dr to Kristina Colacurcio for $96,500.
Chelsea Lagerstedt sold property on 116 Trowbridge Pl to Noah Dunn for $33,500.
PROSPECT
Phillips Enterprise LLC sold property on 3 George St to Lawrence and Lori Hoffa for $400,000.
George A. and Theresa M. Pavlik sold property on 169 Summit Rd to Jose Cotas for $85,000.