Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

Edward J Smith Realty Co sold property on Burton Rd to Karen and Stephen Knapik for $125,000.

NAUGATUCK

85 Cold Spring LLC sold property on 85 Cold Spring Cir to Ariel G. Ong for $406,250.

Angelo Judith M S Est and Tracey S. Brancati sold property on 229 Crestwood Dr to Eloise Powell for $310,000.

Borough Of Naugatuck sold property on Great Hill Rd Lot 3 to Hts Construction Inc for $40,000.

Randall J. Landau sold property on 710 Gunntown Rd to Sabrina Balducci for $270,000.

Andrew J. Shinglar sold property on 39 Horton Hill Rd Lot 10E to Jeffrey S. Maddox for $181,050.

Lynn M. and Steven A. Poirier sold property on 3 Longwood Dr to Matthew Markey and Marissa Correa for $400,000.

Constance Gabriel RET and Constance Gabriel sold property on 3 Michelle Ln to Donafer L. Davis Jr for $395,000.

Leone Renee Est and Linda Salvatore sold property on 124 Radnor Ave to 5 Star Homes LLC for $220,000.

Galvez Associates LLC sold property on 41 Ridge Rd Lot 5 to Tavonne B. and Teagan J. Williams for $180,000.

Camulia Irby and Planet Home Lending LLC sold property on 518 Spring St to Jd Property Invs LLC for $245,000.

PROSPECT

Gaetano J. and Geraldine Mauriello sold property on 27 New Haven Rd to Prospect Town Of for $245,000.

Jose Cotas sold property on 29 Straitsville Rd to Amanda and Arijan Mamudi for $400,000.

Leonard Savage sold property on 144 Sycamore Dr Lot 144 to Robert Ottaviano and Elaine Hlavacek for $475,000.