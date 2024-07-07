Property transfers

BEACON FALLS

John Delafield sold property on 12 2nd St to Shawn Bizewski for $109,000.

Nicole Dick sold property on 83 Andrasko Rd to Daniel P. Bogen for $290,000.

Patricia L. Klein sold property on 6 Briarwood Dr to Johnathan M. Goulart for $420,000.

Clemens Karen M Est and Vincenzo Gallo sold property on 38 Diana Ln to Ingrid Madrid for $235,000.

Diane H. Alder sold property on 46 Twin Oak Trl Lot 46 to Katherine Quinn for $625,000.

NAUGATUCK

Nj Capital 1 LLC sold property on 12 Aetna St to Bms Re Aetna Street LLC for $545,000.

Imran Ahmed sold property on 270 City Hill St to Jose V. Rodriguez for $405,000.

Laurie Huneke sold property on 95 Coen St to Pamela Saavedra and Jorge Jiminian for $300,000.

James Stevens Sr and Cheryl Wilde sold property on 506 Horton Hill Rd to Jose Garcia and Angelisse Melendez for $397,000.

Johnny J. Cole and Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC sold property on 1081 New Haven Rd Lot 10J to Agnieszka Jusinski for $148,000.

Cynthia A. May and Barbara E. Curtis sold property on 29 Tolles Sq to Ilda G. Maldonado for $250,000.

PROSPECT

Charlene J. Wentworth sold property on 35 Candee Rd to Jasmeet Mand and Sangitaben R. Patel for $841,000.

Susan M Ostuno 2021 RET and Susan M. Ostuno sold property on 1 Matthew St to Pinnacle Land Dev LLC for $62,500.