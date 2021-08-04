Project to address flooding slated to begin this year

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — A project to resolve flooding problems in the Cherry Street area is expected to start later this year.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses at a special meeting July 19 approved a contract for $35,000 with Civil 1, an engineering firm out of Woodbury, for design work for the project.

Public Works Director James Stewart said Civil 1 is finalizing preliminary designs done by Borough Engineer Wayne Zirolli. He is hopeful the project can start this fall and finish next spring or summer.

Flooding in the Cherry Street area during heavy rain has been an issue for years. Water flows from Hunters Mountain Road to behind Fairchild Park and through Pleasant Avenue, then builds up around the intersection of Cherry Street Extension and Charles Street.

“Although there hasn’t been significant flooding in recent years, there have been numerous occasions of flooding over the last 20 years,” Stewart said.

The proposed project includes upgrading a drainage basin in a wooded area behind Fairchild Park and a drainage swale in the Perock Lane and Lewis Street area near Hunters Mountain Road. The project aims to improve the upper watershed and make a larger detention basin with an outlet to release water more efficiently.

Naugatuck is earmarked to receive $1 million in state funds for the project.