Poundstone retires from Naugatuck PD

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck Police Lt. Derek Poundstone has retired from the force after 20 years of distinguished service.

Poundstone held various positions in the department including School Resource Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant and Administrative Lieutenant. He ended his career as the midnight shift commander. He also represented police as the coordinator for the borough’s major events and festivals and was honored as the Exchange Club’s Officer of the Year in 2024, in addition to being named the world’s strongest officer.

Poundstone has been a strong advocate for officer wellness and health, making a significant positive impact on his colleagues and first responders. In addition, he managed the department’s peer support team and collaborated with external resources to provide better support for first responders, helping to destigmatize their struggles and normalize employee and peer assistance programs.

Excluding his police career, Poundstone was renowned as America’s Strongest Police Officer as he competed in numerous strongman competitions globally in the first half of his career.