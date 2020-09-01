Post 17 sponsoring tag sale

NAUGATUCK — American Legion Post 17 is sponsoring a townwide tag sale on Sept. 12.

The tag sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the St. Francis Field on Church Street. A 10-foot-by-10-foot space is $25. All proceeds benefit Post 17. The rain date is Sept. 19.

For information or to register, contact post members Jim Goggin at 203-996-6675 or jimgoggin63@gmail.com; Dawn Applegate at 203-641-0061 or dawn_applegate@att.net; Jerry Rossi at 203-723-0860 or rossigr@sbcglobal.net; or Tom Honyotski at 203-525-1817 or thonyotski@yahoo.com.