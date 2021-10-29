Polling places

Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Beacon Falls
Laurel Ledge School, 30 Highland Ave.
Naugatuck
Ward One – District One
Cross Street School, 120 Cross St.
Ward One – District Two
Andrew Avenue School, 164 Andrew Ave.
Ward One – District Three
Andrew Avenue School, 164 Andrew Ave.
Ward Two – District One
Central Avenue School, 28 Central Ave.
Ward Two – District Two
Cross Street School, 120 Cross St.
Ward Two – District Three
Maple Hill School, 641 Maple Hill Road
Ward Three – District One
Oak Terrace Community Hall, 53 Conrad St.
Ward Three – District Two
City Hill Middle School, 441 City Hill St.
Ward Three – District Three
Western Elementary School, 108 Pine St.
Prospect
District 89-1
Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect, 26 New Haven Road
District 89-2
Community Center, 12 Center St.