Polling places

Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beacon Falls

Laurel Ledge School, 30 Highland Ave.

Naugatuck

Ward One – District One

Cross Street School, 120 Cross St.

Ward One – District Two

Andrew Avenue School, 164 Andrew Ave.

Ward One – District Three

Andrew Avenue School, 164 Andrew Ave.

Ward Two – District One

Central Avenue School, 28 Central Ave.

Ward Two – District Two

Cross Street School, 120 Cross St.

Ward Two – District Three

Maple Hill School, 641 Maple Hill Road

Ward Three – District One

Oak Terrace Community Hall, 53 Conrad St.

Ward Three – District Two

City Hill Middle School, 441 City Hill St.

Ward Three – District Three

Western Elementary School, 108 Pine St.

Prospect

District 89-1

Volunteer Fire Department of Prospect, 26 New Haven Road

District 89-2

Community Center, 12 Center St.