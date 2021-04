NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department is participating in the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. distracted driving campaign this month.

During April, Naugatuck police will step up enforcement efforts to catch distracted, texting drivers and enforce distracted-driving laws.

Drivers in Connecticut can face a $150 fine for their first distracted driving offense, $300 for the second offense and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.

For information, visit www.distraction.gov.