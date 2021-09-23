Police seize cocaine, guns from Naugatuck home

NAUGATUCK — State police say they seized firearms, cocaine and narcotics packaging from a home on Carroll Street Thursday morning during the execution of a search warrant that resulted in the arrest of two people and the temporary lockdown of a nearby school.

State police said authorities executed a narcotics search warrant during the early morning hours at 46 Carroll St., where they seized drugs and guns. Police did not release details on what exactly was seized.

The two suspects targeted in the investigation were not home, state police said, but two minor children were in the home. Police said the state Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of both children.

Police said the suspects, a man and a woman who were not identified Thursday morning, drove by the home while authorities were on the scene. Police said the suspects didn’t stop when told to by police and pulled into a driveway before running from the car.

Police found the man hiding nearby and recovered a weapon and drugs they say he threw while running. The man injured his leg, police said, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking an arrest warrant for the man.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics in a school zone, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, operating a drug factory, two counts of risk of injury and interfering.

The Early Childhood Center at Central Avenue was temporarily placed in lockdown until the suspects were located and the scene was secure.

State police did not release any further details. The investigation is ongoing.