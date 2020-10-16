Police seek suspects in beer, energy drink thefts

Police released surveillance footage of two suspects and vehicles they used during thefts from Big Y in Naugatuck. –CONTRIBUTED Police released surveillance footage of two suspects and vehicles they used during thefts from Big Y in Naugatuck. –CONTRIBUTED Police released surveillance footage of two suspects and vehicles they used during thefts from Big Y in Naugatuck. –CONTRIBUTED Police released surveillance footage of two suspects and vehicles they used during thefts from Big Y in Naugatuck. –CONTRIBUTED

NAUGATUCK — Police are searching for two men who they stole a large amount of beer and energy drinks from Big Y earlier this week.

Police said the men stole over 30 packs of beer and cases of energy drinks from the supermarket on Bridge Street. Police said the thefts occurred Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Police said the men drove a red truck and a white vehicle during the thefts.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.