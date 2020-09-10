Police seek shoplifting suspect

NAUGATUCK — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a shoplifting suspect they say threatened Walmart employees before making off with stolen goods.

Police said a man left the Walmart on New Haven Road without paying for items in a shopping cart at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said the man threatened to physically harm store employees who confronted him as he was leaving the store.

Police believe two cars — a gray Acura with Connecticut plates and a red Dodge Charger with New Jersey plates — were connected with the shoplifting.

Police said the suspect should be considered dangerous and advised people not to approach him. Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.