Update: Search of Hop Brook Lake finds nothing, police suspend efforts

NAUGATUCK — Rescue crews searched Hop Brook Lake for hours Wednesday afternoon after a report that a man may have fallen into the water, but the search found nothing.

Police and firefighters responded to the area of the Hop Brook Dam off Route 63 at about 12 p.m. after a concerned citizen reported that a man may have fallen into the lake near the base of the dam.

Emergency personnel, including the Region 5 dive team, Waterbury police and the Connecticut State Police dive team, searched the lake, downstream and the area of around the dam. The search found nothing and was suspended at about 4 p.m.

Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said all of the cars in the Hop Brook recreational area were accounted for and police did not receive any reports of a missing person. He said police aren’t ruling out that they may restart the search effort Thursday.