Police say teen was riding stolen dirt bike

NAUGATUCK — Police say they recovered a stolen dirt bike after a teenager led police on a pursuit in recent days.

Borough police detained the 17-year-old boy May 6 after police say they saw him riding the dirt bike on High Street. Police recovered a Kawasaki KX250 after the arrest and they suspect the bike was stolen, according to Deputy Police Chief C. Colin McAllister.

The teen was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and insurance, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without insurance while younger than 18 and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

There were other arrests made as part of the investigation, according to McAllister.

The teen, whose name was not disclosed due to his age, was placed on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court. The teen is known to police in the region, McAllister said.

Naugatuck police suspect the dirt bike was stolen and there was no evidence the teen was the rightful owner. The origins of the dirt bike as related by the teen seem “dubious,” McAllister said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the bike’s owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck Detectives at 203-729-5221 or the NPD tip line at 203-720-1010.