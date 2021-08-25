Police probe confrontation between driver, pedestrian

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating a confrontation Saturday night on Cherry Street between a driver and a pedestrian.

Police said a man was driving a 2018 black Honda Accord with another man and two women in the car at about 10 p.m. in the area of 123 Cherry St. The driver told officers an unknown man threw a rock at the car as he was driving on Cherry Street. The driver confronted the man he thought threw the rock, police said, and the situation escalated.

The driver, who called police after the incident, told officers the man pointed a knife at the people in the car. Police believe a gun may have been brandished during the argument, though it’s unclear who had the gun or if both men had one. Police did not recover a gun at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by the car and possibly injured during the confrontation. A witness told police the man was seen limping. The driver told officers he got scared, accelerated and may have struck the man, police said.

The pedestrian left the area before officers responded. Police searched the area and called area hospitals but couldn’t find the man. Police are looking to identify the man and question him.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet. Police asked anyone with information to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.