Police: Possible carjacking attempt in Naugatuck, crash in Waterbury connected

NAUGATUCK — Police are looking for a man, and his accomplices, who police say pointed a gun at a homeowner Monday afternoon after the resident found the man inside a car in his garage.

Police responded to a home on Jolie Road at about 4:20 p.m. The homeowner told police he heard a noise, and then found a man sitting in his car in the garage. When confronted, police said the suspect pointed a handgun at the homeowner, and then fled to a white Acura MDX, which had two other men inside. There were no injuries reported.

Shortly after, Waterbury police responded to a call of a car into a home on Windy Drive in Waterbury. Police said the occupants fled in another vehicle that was possibly white. Police believe the white vehicle was also involved in the incident in Naugatuck.

Police said the suspect that displayed the firearm was described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man who was wearing all black clothes and a puffy hooded jacket. The driver of the white Acura was described as a light-skinned man of thin build who was wearing a green and black jacket and a red and blue hat or due rag. The third suspect was described as a light-skinned, heavy-set Hispanic man wearing all black.

Anyone with information on the Naugatuck incident is asked to call Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010. Anyone with information on the Waterbury incident is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6920.