Police investigating thefts from cars

NAUGATUCK — Thieves smashed windows of two cars in the High Street area Wednesday, police said.

Police said officers responded to High Street at about 3 p.m. to investigate thefts from the cars. Police said the rear windows of the cars were smashed to get inside them. A car battery jump box was stolen from one car, police said, and there were signs in the other car that someone tried to hot wire it.

Police encouraged residents to not only lock their cars and take their keys, but to also avoid leaving any valuables inside their cars.

Police asked anyone with information to call officer James Tortora at 203-729-5221 or the Naugatuck Police Department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.