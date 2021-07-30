Police investigating commercial burglary

NAUGATUCK — Police are investigating a commercial burglary in the Naugatuck Industrial Park.

Police said two Ford Econoline work vans and merchandise were stolen from Meyer Supply at 191 Sheridan Drive. Police said the burglary was reported Wednesday at about 11 a.m.

Employees reported the building was last known to be secured on Monday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 203-720-1010.