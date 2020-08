NAUGATUCK — A store on Waterbury Road was burglarized early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the door and electrical panels at Kapamilya Filipino Store, 928 Waterbury Road, were damaged during the burglary. Police are still investigating what, if anything, was taken from the business.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the burglary to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the department’s confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.