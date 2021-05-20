Police investigating break-in at gas station

NAUGATUCK — Thieves targeted the Sunoco gas station on North Main Street on May 20.

Police said the gas station at 531 North Main St. was broken into at about 3:16 a.m. Police said officers contacted the store’s owner, who determined merchandise was stolen. Police did not provide information on what was taken from the store.

The burglary is under investigation. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine whether there is any association with other commercial burglaries in the area.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.