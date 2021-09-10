Police ID driver in crash

BEACON FALLS — State police identified the driver in a fatal one-car crash on Route 8 South on Aug. 30 as Oscar Carbrera-Barra, 18, of Waterbury.

State police said Carbrera-Barra, who was driving a 2004 Ford Escape, veered off the highway for unknown reasons south of exit 24 at about 7 a.m.

Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 responded to the area but couldn’t find the vehicle, according to the department. At about 7:30 a.m., Beacon Falls police found the car down a wooded ravine between the highway and Lopus Road.

Beacon Hose EMS pronounced Carbrera-Barra dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt and the airbags deployed in the Escape, according to state police.

The crash was under investigation as of press time. State police asked anyone with information to contact Trooper Benjamin Kores at 203-393-4200.