Police holding open house for cadet program

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Police Department is planning an open house next week for young adults interested in the department’s Police Cadets program.

The Naugatuck Police Cadets, which has been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, is for young adults between the ages of 14 and 21 who are interested in law enforcement. The cadets participate in two-hour training meetings every two weeks at the police department.

An open house is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the department, 211 Spring St., for people interested in learning about and potentially joining the program.

School Resource Officer Christopher Rinaldi and officer Connor Faticoni are the primary advisers of the program. The open house will include a tour, and an opportunity to meet with advisers and ask questions about the program.

For applications to join the program or information, contact Rinaldi at crinaldi@naugatuckpd.org or 203-729-5222.