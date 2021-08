NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck police and fire departments will conduct an emergency services preparedness drill Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the area of Platts Mill Road and the Naugatuck River.

Officials advised the public that they can anticipate emergency vehicles operating in the area and possible traffic delays during the drill. Efforts will be made to keep the public apprised of any relevant updates via social media.