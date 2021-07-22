Police find drugs, gun in abandoned car

NAUGATUCK — Police say officers found drugs and a handgun in an abandoned stolen car Monday night.

Police said an officer tried to pull over a stolen Honda Accord on South Main Street at about 9:20 p.m., but the driver didn’t stop and drove off.

Officers found the car abandoned on Spring Brook Road in Waterbury shortly after, police said. Police said they found 56 bags of Fentanyl, 7.2 grams of crack cocaine and a Glock pistol with the serial number scratched off in the car.

Police are investigating the origins of the gun and drugs.