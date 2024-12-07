Police Blotter

Naugatuck Police reported the following arrests for the period Nov. 1-11:

SEANA HUNTER, 42, 407 Tudor St., Waterbury, breach of peace second-degree, Nov. 02.

EMMANUEL MOTA, 24, 15 Seltsam St., Bridgeport, failure to drive in proper lane, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, operate motor vehicle without proper instructor, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Nov. 03.

KRYMZEN ENGLER, 24, 166 Meadow St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct, Nov. 03.

DEAVIONNE RUSSELL, 25, 137 Bluebird Drive, Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to renew license, Nov. 05.

ZACKARY FOGARTY, 24, 166 Meadow St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, reckless endangerment second-degree, disorderly conduct, threatening 2= physical threat, Nov. 06.

MARKUS MIRANDA, 28, 200 Spencer St., Naugatuck, assault 3- victim elderly or other, disorderly conduct, Nov. 06.

CHASSIDY FERNANDEZ, 30, 23 Starwood Lane, Beacon Falls, operation of motor vehicle with handheld telephone/electronic device, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Nov. 07.

ALEXANDER SHAPIRO, 63, 15066 Three Ponds Terrace, Delray Beach, FL, larceny first-degree, identity theft-first-degree, Nov. 07.

KEVON BECKFORD, 31, 135 Main St., Waterbury, risk of injury to child, criminal attempt/sexual contact who is 13/14 years-old, actor more than 3-years old, Nov. 07.

ARAZAEL SANTIAGO, 35, 318 Congress Ave., Waterbury, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, traffic control signals, Nov. 08.

MORGAN FONSECA, 30, 134 May St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, violation of protective order, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Nov. 08.

ANTHONY MILICI, 64, 12 Royal Oak Drive, Durham, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, Nov. 08.

ANTHONY BATTLE, 37, 296 Farmwood Road, Waterbury, violation of protective order-threatening/harassment/assault, Nov. 08.

BEVERLY GARCEAU, 74, 41 Millville Ave., Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, Nov. 10.

MINNA BUSH, 61, 38 Neumann St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov. 10.

STEPHEN VERITY, 34, 17 City Hill St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Nov. 10.

JAMIE KELLY, 23, 17 City Hill St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Nov. 10.

MELINDA GREENSWAY, 35, 117 Lewis St., Naugatuck breach of peace second-degree, Nov. 10.