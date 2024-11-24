Police blotter

FILIPPO ACCETTULLO, 36, 79 Woodbine St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 16.

JALIL HENDERSON, 34, 25 Stanley St., Naugatuck, four counts failure to appear second-degree, Oct. 16.

SONY FLERINORD, 43, 419 Field St., Naugatuck, three counts risk of injury to child, Oct. 16.

CARLOS ORTIZ, 18, 461 Spring St., Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate motor vehicle without license, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal possession of weapon in motor vehicle, illegal alteration firearm identity, carrying a pistol without permit, illegal possession large capacity magazine, Oct. 17.

JAMES HARRIS, 39, 267 Pine St., Waterbury, failure to appear second-degree, Oct. 17.

MELISSA HOULE, 36, 53 Conrad St., Naugatuck, less than $500 revoked on payment card, illegal taking of payment card, Oct. 17.

RONALD BUSH, 32, 206 Cherry St., Naugatuck, two counts failure to appear second-degree, Oct. 17.

LAYNE BARTEK, 18, 36 Manners Ave., Naugatuck, larceny third-degree, Oct. 18.

SYLWIA CANALES, 42, 41 Fuller St., Naugatuck, reckless driving, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, failure to drive in proper lane, operate motor vehicle without license, reckless endangerment second-degree, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Oct. 18.

RUBEN BERGER, 32, 200 Yale St., Waterbury, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, speeding infraction – cars only, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, failure to drive in proper lane, Oct. 19.

JOLISSA NOZIER, 26, 38 Panorama Drive, New Windsor, NY, cruelty to animals, Oct. 20.

WILMER CHALANROMERO, 30, 160 Andrew Ave., Naugatuck, failure to obey stop sign, drinking while driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Oct. 21.

DAMARIS RODRIGUEZ, 43, 1447 Bank St., Waterbury, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, Oct. 22.

JONATHAN BYTAUTAS, 20, 1 Valley Lane, Prospect, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, operating motor vehicle without license, Oct. 23.

JUAN OLAVARRIA, 47, 975 Meridan Road, Waterbury, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to obey stop sign, operate motor vehicle without license, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, Oct. 23.

MELISSA DAY, 45, 112 Spring St., Naugatuck, criminal mischief third-degree, Oct. 25.

PHOUN HANSANA, 53, 236 Spencer St., Naugatuck, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension – alcohol, Oct. 26.

PETER MARIANO, 64, 141 Greenmount Terrace, Waterbury, illegal use to bypass ignition interlock device, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Oct. 26.

BRIAN LAVERTUE, 40, 64 Nancy Lane, Naugatuck, two counts of violation of probation, Oct. 26.

DOUGLAS LOGAN, 62, 90 Fairlawn Ave., Waterbury, unsafe backing, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Oct. 26.

TRISTAN PARADIS, 26, 55 Porter Ave., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, reckless endangerment first-degree, strangulation/suffocate first-degree, criminal use of weapon, threatening first-armed/display firearm, Oct. 26.

ANTHONY ZACKERY, 42, 37 Dunn St., Naugatuck, criminal mischief third-degree, disorderly conduct, Oct. 27.

ROBERTO DELEON-REINOSO, 30, 290 Madison Ave., Paterson, NJ criminal violation of restraining order, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Oct. 27.

MARK RICH, 42, 48 Perock Lane, Naugatuck, possession of controlled substance first-offense, violation of large capacity magazine, criminal possession of firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, illegal growing of cannabis plants older than 18-years old, violation of lower receiver/frame restrictions, Oct. 28.

DARNELL GRAHAM, 52, 70 Fitch Road, Wolcott, larceny of motor vehicle – first offense, Oct. 30.

AMANDA BELCHER, 41, 134 Catherine St., Bridgeport, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 30.

DESMOND BURNS, 31, 300 Fairwood Road, Bethany, violation of protective order – imposing restraint/liberty of a person, assault third-degree, strangulation/suffocate third-degree, Oct. 30.

REICHARD ALVAREZ, 34, 61 Hill St., Waterbury, larceny fifth-degree, Oct. 30.

GLESIO DASILVA-FERREIRA, 41, 180 Wainwright Place, Stratford, traveling unreasonably fast, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, Oct. 30.

MICHAEL LAFOUNTAIN, 58, 1 Bradley St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 31.

SEANA HUNTER, 42, 407 Tudor St., Waterbury, breach of peace second-degree, Nov. 02.

EMMANUEL MOTA, 24, 15 Seltsam St., Bridgeport, failure to drive in proper lane, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, operate motor vehicle without proper instructor, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Nov. 03.

KRYMZEN ENGLER, 24, 166 Meadow St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct, Nov. 03.

DEAVIONNE RUSSELL, 25, 137 Bluebird Drive, Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to renew license, Nov. 05.

ZACKARY FOGARTY, 24, 166 Meadow St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, reckless endangerment second-degree, disorderly conduct, threatening 2= physical threat, Nov. 06.

MARKUS MIRANDA, 28, 200 Spencer St., Naugatuck, assault 3- victim elderly or other, disorderly conduct, Nov. 06.

CHASSIDY FERNANDEZ, 30, 23 Starwood Lane, Beacon Falls, operation of motor vehicle with handheld telephone/electronic device, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Nov. 07.

ALEXANDER SHAPIRO, 63, 15066 Three Ponds Terrace, Delray Beach, FL, larceny first-degree, identity theft-first-degree, Nov. 07.

KEVON BECKFORD, 31, 135 Main St., Waterbury, risk of injury to child, criminal attempt/sexual contact who is 13/14 years-old, actor more than 3-years old, Nov. 07.

ARAZAEL SANTIAGO, 35, 318 Congress Ave., Waterbury, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, traffic control signals, Nov. 08.

MORGAN FONSECA, 30, 134 May St., Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, violation of protective order, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, Nov. 08.

ANTHONY MILICI, 64, 12 Royal Oak Drive, Durham, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, Nov. 08.

ANTHONY BATTLE, 37, 296 Farmwood Road, Waterbury, violation of protective order-threatening/harassment/assault, Nov. 08.

BEVERLY GARCEAU, 74, 41 Millville Ave., Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, Nov. 10.

MINNA BUSH, 61, 38 Neumann St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov. 10.

STEPHEN VERITY, 34, 17 City Hill St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Nov. 10.

JAMIE KELLY, 23, 17 City Hill St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, Nov. 10.

MELINDA GREENSWAY, 35, 117 Lewis St., Naugatuck breach of peace second-degree, Nov. 10.