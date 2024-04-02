Police blotter

ALEX SILVA, 32, 80 Nixon Ave., Naugatuck, false statement, Feb. 26.

GREGORY HILL, 35, 28 Trowbridge St., Waterbury, possession of controlled substance first-offense, use of drug paraphernalia, Feb. 26.

KEVIN PLOSKI, 69, 53 Conrad St., Naugatuck, drinking while driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, Feb. 27.

CONSTANCE KEENE, 28, 161 State St., Meriden, criminal trespass third-degree, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, March 1.

CHRISTOPHER FITTON, 38, 26 North Elm St., Waterbury, interfere with officer/resisting, interference with search, March 1.

JOSEPH FERRAZZI, 36, 9 Thunderbird Drive, Naugatuck, criminal mischief second-degree, disorderly conduct, March 2.

ROBERT PELKEY, 37, 36 Carroll St., Naugatuck, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, possession of controlled substance first-offense, March 2.

PHYLICIA MALA, 36, 9 Thunderbird Drive, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, threatening two-physical threat, March 2.

SHAHEIM JEAN PHILLIPPE, 23, 309 Main St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, operate motor vehicle without license, March 3.

JOHN SAFFIOTI, 57, 13 Surrey Drive, Naugatuck, false statement, false incident report second-degree, March 5.

RICARDO LOPEZ, 21, 30 Barn Finch Circle, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, March 5.

MOHAMMED HOSSAIN, 55, 517 Spring St., Naugatuck, violation of protective order, March 5.

ANIELLO LIGUORI, 61, 193 Maple St., Naugatuck, violation of probation, March 6.

WENDY WILSON, 49, 74 Round Tree Drive, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, March 7.

CHARLES STEGNER, 70, 101 Partridgetown Road, Naugatuck, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, March 10.

REYNABEL GOMEZ, 46, 1928 Thomaston Ave., Waterbury, traveling unreasonably too fast, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, March 11.

CARLOS QUILES, 40, 255 Park Ave., Naugatuck, failure to obey stop sign, criminal mischief third-degree, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, March 11.

ANTONIO MCLENDON, 21, 360 High St., Naugtuck, violation of protective order, March 12.

MEGAN ARSENAULT, 36, 27 Hill St., Naugatuck, criminal attempt/assault 2-victim elderly or other, assault 3 – victim elderly or other, assault of pubic safety/EMT, disorderly conduct, arson 1st – occupied building, threatening 2 – physical threat, March 12.

MARIUSZ TKACZYK, 48, 14 Morris St., Naugatuck, evading reponsibiltiy – injury/property damage, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence alcohol/drugs, March 12.

PEDRO SIERRA-DIAZ, 46, 55 Lantern Park Drive, Naugatuck, larceny fourth-degree, March 13.

TARON JOHNSON, 35, 136 Cleveland Ave., Bridgeport, threatening 2 – physical threat, March 13.

SHAQUILLE ROBINSON, 29, 53 Lewis Circle, Naugatuck, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, risk of injury to child, interfere with officer/resisting, threatening 2 – physical threat, March 13.

JOSHUA PARKER, 32, 109 N Hoadley St., Naugatuck, failure to drive in proper lane, drinking while driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, March 13.

JEFFREY HALL, 31, 8 Penzias Place, Highland Park, New Jersey, failure to appear second-degree, March 14.

MARCELLE ROSICLAIR, 25, 363 Spring St., Naugatuck, criminal mischief third-degree, disorderly conduct, March 14.

RHEA BACOURT, 21, 363 Spring St., Naugatuck, criminal mischief third-degree, disorderly conduct, March 14.

JOERICA MERCADO, 42, 93 Angel Drive, Waterbury, two counts of larceny sixth-degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, March 15.

JAVIER ALVARADO, 37, 53 Conrad St., Naugatuck, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, March 16.

JAYME DIAS, 57, 69 Country Road, Naugatuck, false statement, March 17.

GEOVANNY MAYORGA, 24, breach of peace second-degree, interfere with officer/resisting, March 17.

ARYANA POWELL, 24, 115 Oak St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, March 18.