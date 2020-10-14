Police arrest two after raids in Naugatuck, Bridgeport

By Andrew Larson, Republican-American

Police seized drugs, money, a handgun and other items after executing search warrants in Naugatuck and Bridgeport on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. -CONTRIBUTED Police seized drugs, money, a handgun and other items after executing search warrants in Naugatuck and Bridgeport on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. -CONTRIBUTED James Howard Michael Newsome

NAUGATUCK — Police arrested two men Tuesday after executing search warrants in Naugatuck and Bridgeport as part of a long-term, ongoing narcotics investigation.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI and Statewide Narcotics Task Force Gang Unit.

Police say 37-year-old Michael Newsome of Bridgeport was found at 143 Quinn St. when police executed a search warrant at the home Tuesday.

During the raid, neighbors reported hearing several loud bangs and a flash of light shortly after 5 a.m. State police blocked off Quinn Street, neighbors said.

Newsome was found with more than $7,500 in cash, 59 grams of fentanyl-heroin and 14 grams of marijuana and drug packaging, according to state police. He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and risk of injury to a child.

Newsome was held on a $400,000 bond and set to appear Wednesday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Police searched the Naugatuck home at the same time they raided a residence at 45 Monroe St. in Bridgeport. In the house, detectives found 27-year-old James Howard of Bridgeport with a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine and $2,158 in cash, police said.

Howard was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, failure to properly store a firearm and illegal transfer of a pistol. His bond was set at $400,000 and he was set to appear Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Police suspect Newsome and Howard, both felons, are associates.

Newsome was convicted of having a weapon in a vehicle in 2019 and sentenced to two years in jail, according to judicial records.

Howard was convicted of robbery with a firearm in two separate cases in 2011 and sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of probation. He was convicted of violating probation in 2016, and violating a protective order and having a weapon in a vehicle in 2017.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this report.