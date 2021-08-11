Pizzeria gets site plan approval

PROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 4 approved a site plan application for a pizzeria on Waterbury Road.

The owners of Hometown Pizza are moving the business from 47 Waterbury Road to the former Prospect Dairy Bar, which closed in 2019, at 29 Waterbury Road. They are going to renovate the building and have started some minor renovations. The work includes replacing the outside deck with a concrete patio, work on the parking lot and landscaping. The remodeling also plan calls for raising the kitchen ceiling to 9.5 feet to match the ceiling in the dining room.

The plan is to open the new restaurant this fall.