Percentage of positive COVID tests doubles, remains low  

By Paul Hughes and Elio Gugliotti, Staff

HARTFORD — State officials on Monday reported another 823 COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing Connecticut’s running total to 59,120 confirmed and probable cases since early March.

Gov. Ned Lamont raised concerns about the percentage of positive tests doubling from 0.8% a month ago to 1.6% on a rolling seven-day average, but he said this remains one of the lowest positivity rates in the U.S., and it compares well to the national average of 4.6%.

Public health officials reported a net increase in hospitalizations of 19 patients over the weekend between new admissions and discharges to 129 statewide. There was a net increase of nine patients in New London County where there has been a surge associated with a flare-up in Norwich.

Officials reported four more coronavirus-associated deaths since Friday. The additions brought the death toll to 4,517.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported Monday there were five new cases reported in Naugatuck and no additional cases in Beacon Falls since Friday. The health district reported there have been 460 confirmed cases in Naugatuck and 60 in Beacon Falls.

Overall, the health district reported 18 new cases since Friday in its jurisdiction, which also includes Ansonia, Derby, Seymour and Shelton. The new cases brought the total in the six municipalities to 1,881 since March.

The health district reported no additional coronavirus-associated deaths over the weekend. There have been 41 coronavirus-associated deaths in Naugatuck and none in Beacon Falls, according to health officials.

There have been 244 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the six towns served by Naugatuck Valley Health District. More than half of them — 137 — were reported in Shelton.

The Chesprocott Health District’s weekly update reported Oct. 2 showed there have been 91 coronavirus cases in Prospect — an additional three cases since Sept. 18.

Chesprocott also serves Cheshire and Wolcott. Overall, the health district reported Friday there have been 509 cases in the three towns.

Chesprocott reported there have been 33 coronavirus-related deaths in the three towns, but none in Prospect. There have been 24 deaths in Cheshire and nine in Wolcott, according to health officials.