Park and Rec offering visits with Santa

NAUGATUCK — The Park and Recreation Department is offering visits with Santa Claus, though people who come to see jolly old St. Nick must wear masks and maintain social distance.

People can visit Santa Claus, by appointment only, Dec. 17 through Dec. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rec Center, 607 Rubber Ave. Additional hours are available on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can bring cameras to take socially distant photos with Santa Claus.

Admission is a non-perishable food item for the Naugatuck Ecumenical Food Bank, or a toy or gift card to donate to the United Way of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls’ toy drive. Monetary donations are also welcome to help fund the department’s holiday events.

For information or to make an appointment, call 203-720-7043.