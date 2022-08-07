Parcel with Naugatuck Event Center up for sale

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking ahead to sell Parcel A, or the Naugatuck Event Center, after receiving some proposals.

Borough officials have sent out a request for proposals in May for the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave. and have received some.

Officials are now in the process of setting up interviews in August for the project, which will include a site tour and an interview for one of the proposals, Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess said at the regular Board of Mayor and Burgesses meeting on Aug. 2.

“What I’m trying to do is, I want to get Parcel A on the same basic schedule as Parcel B with all the engineers coordinated and working together,” Hess said.

At its July 21 special meeting, the borough board selected Pennrose and the Cloud Company to develop the 7.75 acres at the corner of Maple Street and Old Firehouse Road, near the Naugatuck Event Center.

Pennrose is a real estate development company with its headquarters in Philadelphia. The company’s regional office in Boston would be working with the borough. The Cloud Company is a real estate development firm out of Hartford.

“What we did with Penrose and the Cloud Company, I would like to get the Parcel A project on the same track and proceed with everything at once,” Hess said.

The Naugatuck Event Center is used for various events and meetings by borough officials, merchants and organizations.

The four-story high, 319,188 square-foot building was built in 1950 and sits on about 3.9 acres.

The borough took possession of the former General DataComm building in May 2013.

The facility and land are both valued at $8.6 million and assessed at about $6 million, according to Assessor Shelby Jackson.

Hess said borough officials have been waiting for the return of the trains on the Metro-North’s Waterbury Branch Line. There are now 22 trains a day running back and forth.

“We have a real reliable commuter line and this is the time to move forward and we are,” Hess said.