Palmerie new head of Town Council

BY ANDREAS YILMA

CITIZENS NEWS

PROSPECT — Town officials have elected Town Council Vice Chairman Michael Palmerie Jr. as the new chairman for the council after former Chairman Jeff Slapikas stepped down from the council late last year.

The Town Council members held a roll-call vote at the beginning of its first council meeting of the year on Jan. 7 and unanimously elected Palmerie. Immediately after that vote, the council also unanimously elected Roger Sherman as the new vice chairman.

Palmerie, a Republican who is in his fourth year on the council, including vice chair for one year, said it’s big shoes to fill from Slapikas and plans to be the chair later this year after the upcoming November elections.

Slapikas, who remains on the Republican Town Committee and works as a general contractor, said last month he needs to focus on new ventures as well as his family and the new path his future will take him.

Slapikas served on the council for 21 years, including 11 years as chairman as well as on the Board of Recreation for four yeas and the Zoning Board of Appeals for 11 years.

“My mission as chairman of the Town Council is to support the mayor and elected officials in maintaining our small town, neighborly atmosphere, our excellent education system, and safety of our residents, as well as keeping an affordable tax basis for families and businesses,” Palmerie said.

The Republican Town Committee recommended Sherman for the open position, as if any Republican council member was to resign. Sherman served as an alderman for the city of Waterbury before moving to Prospect and joining the Republican Party, Palmerie said.

Mayor Robert J. Chatfield said he’s known Palmerie for quite some time as well as many of his children.

“He’s (Palmerie) in here almost every day checking on things. He’s putting in his time,” Chatfield said.

“He’s in Town Hall a couple times a day.”