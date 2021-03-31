Officials say investigations sparked by posts near completion

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — Investigations of two, high-ranking borough administrators, whose daughter made racist and violent social media posts, are nearing completion.

Police Chief Steven Hunt and Naugatuck High School Associate Principal Johnna Hunt are still on leave as officials near the end of their investigations.

The borough, Board of Education and Greater Waterbury NAACP each initiated investigations after screenshots of two-year-old social media posts made by the Hunts’ daughter surfaced on social media in January. The posts were made after Steven Hunt was sworn in as chief. Two talked about shooting Black people.

Greater Waterbury NAACP President Ginnie-Rae Clay said last week the chapter’s three-member investigative team should be able to finish its investigation this week. After the investigation is finished, she said the team will submit its report and recommendations to Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess.

“They’ve (borough officials) been very forthcoming, very open and cooperative,” Clay said.

Clay said the investigation took a little longer than expected because the team needed additional information based on interviews with people. She said the NAACP has met with about 35 people. The majority are residents, she said, but the NAACP also met with people who have a stake in the borough, such as a business or family in Naugatuck.

NAACP officials have also spoken to a diverse group of members of the Naugatuck Police Department as well as the Hunts, she said.

“We have a good stream of people who want to talk to us,” Clay said. “We also have a good stream of people who want to help. They want to be part of the solution.”

The borough hired two law firms — Karsten & Tallberg, LLC and Michelson, Kane, Royster & Barger, P.C. — to conduct separate investigations into Steven Hunt’s conduct, how the police department has been running before and under his command, department policies and other areas. Both law firms are expected to finish their respective investigations by the second week of April, Hess said.

The Board of Education is conducting a separate investigation.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we hope to have it completed in the near future,” Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey Litke said.